Riyadh keen to promote cooperation with Islamabad

Saudi Ambassador and Federal Minister for Information & Broadcastingin a group photo during a reception in honour of Minister for Culture and Information, KSA.

Saudi Information and Culture Minister, Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad says Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are proud of their long-standing friendship and his country will continue to promote these relations with the new government in Pakistan.

He expressed these views while speaking at a dinner hosted by Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki in Islamabad.

He said Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in its stability, prosperity and development.

He said Saudi Arabia is keen to promote cooperation with Pakistan in the fields of trade and economic development besides media and the recent visit of Saudi Trade Minister to Islamabad was a part of this series.

The Saudi Information Minister said media of both the countries is playing a key role in promoting of bilateral relations.

Earlier, the Saudi Minister for Information and Culture, who arrived in Islamabad last evening, held meeting with his Pakistani counterpart, Fawad Hussain Chaudhry and discussed different issues of mutual interest.

Speaking on the occasion, Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share the bond of religion and brotherhood.

The visit of Saudi Minister for Information is aimed at finding new avenues of cooperation between the two countries.