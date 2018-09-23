Results of Pre-Engineering 2nd year to announce on 25th Sept

KARACHI: Board of Intermediate Education (BIEK) Karachi will announce the annual examination results of Intermediate Pre-Engineering second year and Science General Group on 25th September 2018.

According to a BIEK notification issued here on Sunday, the results will be formally announced during a special session at the Auditorium of Sir Syed Government Girls College Nazaimabad on Tuesday afternoon.

However, to facilitate the large number of candidates, the results could also be available on the board’s website www.biek.edu.pk as well as students can receive their results by sending SMS to 8583.

On the occasion, an event will be organized for position holder candidates for encouraging them. -PPI