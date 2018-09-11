Resham says Reham Khan is the worst example of woman

Web Desk: Ex-wife of Imran Khan, Reham Khan is in the news for her book. Due to which, she is being criticized by many.

This time, in a video message, Pakistani veteran actress Resham opened up against Reham khan while praised Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

She said, “Like everyone, Imran Khan also made mistakes in past. But Reham Khan is the worst example of a woman while Jemima Goldsmith is the best example of woman.”

“You usually know who aren’t involved in controversies. But no one knows Reham. Who is Reham, anyway?” she said, “Reham mentioned few names in her book. Me, Hamza.”

As soon as her video went viral, Reham responded and tweeted, “Actually I did not put the Reham story in the book or in any notes anywhere.”

Again Reham tweeted, “A couple of actor trying to become relevant get jobs. I think I have created more job opportunities than most politician.”