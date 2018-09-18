Researchers say religious upbringing affects one’s health

Web Desk: People who involve in spiritual practices during childhood and adolescence may have various health and well-being outcomes in early adulthood, reported Deccanchronicle.

Researchers found that people who attended weekly religious services or practiced it daily prayer has greater life satisfaction and positivity in their 20s and were less likely to subsequently have depressive symptoms like smoke, use illicit drugs than raised with less regular spiritual habits.

The study was conducted in Harvard T.H Chan School of public Health. An author of the study, Ying Chen said, “These findings are important for both our understanding of health and our understanding of parenting practices. Many children are raised religiously, and our study shows that this can powerfully affect their health behaviors, mental health, and overall happiness and well-being.”

The results showed that people who attended religious services at least weekly in childhood and adolescence were approximately 18 per cent more likely to report higher happiness as young adults (ages 23-30) than those who never attended services. They were also 29 per cent more likely to volunteer in their communities and 33 per cent less likely to use illicit drugs.