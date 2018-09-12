Railways, FWO to jointly work for progress of country: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Director General Frontier Works Organization Inam Haider Malik called on Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in Islamabad today.

Sheikh Rashid said we are planning to construct Quetta-Gwadar section and Quetta-Taftan section on modern lines.

The Federal Minister said Pakistan Railways will never disappoint the nation.

Appreciating the efforts of FWO Sheikh Rashid said that Railways and FWO will jointly work for the betterment of the progress of the country.

Sheikh Rashid announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Mianwali Rail Car on Friday.