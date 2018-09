DUBAI: Qatar’s central bank said on Monday it had sold 7.85 billion riyals ($2.16 billion) of conventional bonds and sukuk.

It sold 2.45 billion riyals of three-year conventional bonds and 1.0 billion riyals of three-year sukuk at a yield of 3.75 percent.

It also sold 3.2 billion riyals of five-year conventional bonds and 1.2 billion riyals of five-year sukuk at 4.25 percent. -Reuters