Qandeel murder case be treated as Fasad-Fil-Arz: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday stressed that the Qandeel Baloch murder and other similar cases be treated as Fasad-Fil-Arz.

“Such cases must be treated as Fasad-Fil-Arz in the interest of public. Court must reject such compromises and proceed under the law, I call upon Punjab Govt to take full ownership of the case, accused must be punished,” he tweeted.

Baloch was murdered by her brother Waseem in Multan. The suspect claimed that he killed his sister as she “brought disgrace on the family”.

Later, a court in Multan rejected a plea of the accused, seeking release on bail on the basis of his settlement with the complainant.

The deceased’s father, who is the complainant in the case, filed an affidavit in the court, informing it that he has pardoned the accused and that he will have no objection to his son’s release on bail.

On May 4, the court framed charges against cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi and four other suspects in the Qandeel Baloch murder case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sardar Iqbal Dogar read out charges against the suspects, including the cleric and two brothers of the deceased. They pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the charges levelled against them.

On Oct 18, last year, the police arrested Mufti Qavi from Punjab Highway after the court issued his arrest orders for his alleged role in the murder of Qandeel Baloch.

He, however, was granted bail in November 2017 against a surety bond of Rs 200,000.— NNI