Punjab govt decides against constructing Daanish Schools

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided against constructing more Daanish Schools and is mulling over an alternative to utilise the existing buildings.

Education Minister Dr Murad during a meeting of the Punjab budget committee on Thursday had a strict stance against the schools, which, he said, were not yielding enough benefits.

It was suggested to re purpose the school buildings for higher education projects. A final decision regarding the students and buildings will be made at the upcoming session of the education department. —NNI