Punjab govt awards portfolios to five provincial ministers

LAHORE: The Punjab government has awarded portfolios to five provincial ministers on Thursday.

According to notification issued by S&GAD, Hafiz Ammar Yasir has been given Mines and Mineral Department, Raja Rashid Hafeez is allotted Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Department and Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak is given Livestock and Dairy Development Department.

Similarly, Ch. Zahir-ud-Din and Muhammad Hashim Dogar have been given Public Prosecution and Population Welfare Departments respectively.