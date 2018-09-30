PTI’s Nadeem Abbas to be arrested in firing case

Lahore: Chief Justice Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar ordered to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s Nadeem Abbas, who won constituency PP-161, for his involvement in firing incident.

According to the Punjab Police IG, Nadeem Abbas’s supporters fired in the air to celebrate his win in PP-161, Lahore. When the police arrived, Abbas’s supporters attacked the police personnel and SHO.

During the hearing of a case at Supreme Court Lahore Registry, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar order to arrest Nadeem Abbas within 24 hours and also ordered to put his name to the Exit Control List (ECL).

Chief Justice remarked that, “Did the nation vote PTI to become thugs? Will they make Naya Pakistan by helping criminals?”

Two member bench, headed by CJP Saqib Nisar was hearing the case on the application of citizen for arresting Mansha bomb, who is accused of operating a land grabbing group in Lahore.

CJP asked, “Who is Mansha Bomb?” responding to which Police SP said that the man was part of a huge long grabbing group in Johar Town.

“Mansha Bomb operated with his sons,70 cases have been registered against Mansha,” added Police.

Moreover police said, “After taking action in the case, we started receiving calls to stop operation.” Chief Justice ordered to conduct inquiry who has called the police officer to ask for favours.

Then SP told the bench that MNA Malik Karamat Khokar has asked the police to not arrest Mansha Bomb. After which Chief Justice asked Khokhar to appear before court immediately.

While speaking, PTI MPA Nadeem Abbas broke into tears. He said, “The SP has registered false cases against me. I will resign if proven guilty in these cases.”

Chief Justice replied, “You shed tears here but become thugs outside the court.”

Justice Nisar summond the DIG Operation at 3.30 pm.