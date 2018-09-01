PTI’s candidate elected unopposed from PP-296 Rajanpur

RAJANPUR: Awais Dareshak of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been elected unopposed from the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-296 Rajanpur.

A returning officer of the Pakistan Election Commission (PEC) has announced the first result before the by-election polling as no other candidate filed nomination papers in the constituency.

The seat had fallen vacant after the demise of PTI’s newly-elected Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Tariq Khan Dareshak.

Awais Dareshak is the son of deceased PTI leader Tariq Khan Dareshak.— NNI