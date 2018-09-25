PTI vows financial autonomy to public representatives in new LG system

ISLAMABAD: Senior Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Abdul Aleem Khan says that the proposed new local government system will give financial and administrative autonomy to public representatives.

In a statement, Khan said provincial cabinet would be taken in confidence on the matter of new local government system of Punjab.

A week ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the local government system would be made functional in the country on the pattern of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s experience in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khan said the PTI believed in transferring of power at the grassroots level by strengthening the local government system.

“Under the local government system the people will be able to make their decisions,” he said. It is another step by the PTI towards fulfillment of its manifesto, said a statement.

The prime minister said people should take their decisions by their own, which was not possible without ensuring a strong local government system in Pakistan.

He observed that good governance was based in the authority enjoyed by the people over decision making. With sound functional local government system, the people could get this authority, he added.

He said people will be strengthened by empowering the local bodies.

The local government system of Pakistan is based on the federated structures of a three tier system of district (zila), tehsil and union councils. Each level has defined functions and service responsibilities.

There is a focus on agriculture, community development, education and health at district level; on municipal infrastructure services at tehsil level; and on community-based services at union level.

The levels of government are integrated through a bottom-up planning system, the council electoral arrangements, and specific procedures for monitoring service delivery. Where there have not been local government elections, the administration of each district is assigned to an appointed district administrator. NNI