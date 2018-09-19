PTI respects IHC’s verdict in Sharif family case: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says courts in the country are independent and PTI respects today’s verdict of Islamabad High Court.

In a statement, he said we consider it binding to respect today’s verdict like the previous court judgments.

The Minister said National Accountability Bureau is an independent and autonomous institution.

He said NAB carries out its activities on its own and the government has no role in it.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the government and people want action against the elements involved in corruption. He said the nation wants its looted wealth to be brought back to the country.

He said the government will ensure securing this basic objective.

He said the nation has no doubts about role of Sharif family. The Sharif family could not prove how they owned billions of rupees.

The Minister said today’s judgment has been given on procedural basis. He said the process will move forward and the law will take its course.