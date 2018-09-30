PTI has introduced a culture of working: Usman Buzdar

Lahore: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman khan Buzdar has said that PTI government believes in service of masses and we have introduced a culture of working, reported Aaj News.
Sardar Usman khan met assembly members of DG Khan on Sunday, in which suggestions for DG Khan’s cultural projects were reviewed.
Chief Minister said that Punjab will be made a role model for other provinces and our work will speak for itself.
“I am working on PM’s 100 days agenda, there will be action against those who do not work.”
He said that he would spend one day in every headquarter to hear the issues.