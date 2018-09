LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that PTI Government will fulfill its promise to bring change by socio-economic development.

Talking to MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Naeem Ibrahim, who called on him in Lahore today, he said that Prime Minister’s 100-day agenda is a stable program for Pakistan’s progress.

He said that less developed areas will be brought at par with the developed areas of province while pace of progress in the developed areas will also be maintained.