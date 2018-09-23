PTI govt to complete all projects of CPEC: Murad

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Communications Murad Saeed has said PTI government will complete all projects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Sunday afternoon, he said reforms are being introduced in the communication sector besides eradicating corruption.

The Minister of State said six projects are being sent for third party audit while thirty four other completed projects will be scrutinized.

He said e-billing will be introduced to curb the corruption culture.

The Minister of State said rest houses in Kaghan and Naran will be given on rent to generate revenue and luxury vehicles of the Ministry will be auctioned.

He said revenue will be generated from other buildings of the department.

He said trees will be planted along motorways and highway as per Green Pakistan vision of the Prime Minister.