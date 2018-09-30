PSL Edition 4: Five young players promoted to platinum category

Karachi: Five young players have been promoted to platinum category for the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), reported Aaj News.

The updated list of players on the basis of categories has been issued on Saturday. According to which, the players already contracted with fanchises promoted to platinum categories. The five players are Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali.

Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam were previously in diamond category while Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali are promoted from gold category.

Umar Akmal has been relegated to gold category from platinum category while Ahmed Shehzad was not in the list.

For Season 4 every team will retain ten players, each team will consists of sixteen players.

Three platinum, three diamond, three gold, five silver and two emerging players will be included.