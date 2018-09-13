Provision of basic facilities to masses foremost priority of government: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said that the provision of basic facilities to the common man, besides improvement in economic situation of the country was the foremost priority of the government.

He said that he would fulfill his responsibilities in accordance with the requirements of the Constitution, emphasizing that he would play a proactive role in the government’s efforts towards improving the education and health sectors of the country.

The President expressed these views while talking to Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Iftikhar Durrani and Senator Faisal Javed were also present on the occasion.

The President commended the fund raising campaign of the chief justice and the prime minister for construction of new dams.

The President stressed that the tree plantation drive should be carried out on emergency basis. This would minimize the hazardous impacts of climate change, he added.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain congratulated the President on assuming the office as the Head of State, which was the symbol of the federation and unity of the country.

He underscored that Ministry of Information and Broadcasting would make all possible efforts towards the implementation of the vision of the president and prime minister.—APP