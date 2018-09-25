Provision of basic facilities govt’s top priority: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that respecting public wishes and provision of basic facilities is among PTI government’s top priorities and basic manifesto.

He was talking during separate meeting of Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht and Labor Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi.

He said that PTI Government believes in transferring powers at local level as that is second name of Tabdeeli. He said that institutions will be strengthened and empowered to provide relief to public.

He said that a new Local Government system is being introduced under which thirty percent development fund will be provided to Union Councils so that they may carry out development works of their area by themselves.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that measures are being taken for provision of clean drinking water as well as for welfare of labor community.

Later, Vice Chancellor of Garrison University Lahore, Maj. Gen. (R) Obaid bin Zakria and former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral (R) Asif Sandhela also met Punjab Governor separately.—NNI