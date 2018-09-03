Priyanka Chopra’s father-in-law Paul Jonas is in massive debt

Web Desk: Paul Jonas, future father-in-law of Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and father of American singer Nick Jonas has over $1 million in debt, including $268k judgment from a case, his company lost, claims agency reports.

According to TMZ, it is said that to come up with the cash, Paul’s plans to see of come of the New Jersey construction and real estate company’s property. In the past, the Jonas brothers of which Nick is a part had sold millions of records worldwide before the band broke up in 2013, and the trio has continued building their portfolios on their own.

Priyanka Chopra is worth $28 million and Game of thrones actress Sophie Turner, who would be Priyanka’s future sister in law is worth $18 million. On the other hand, Nick Jonas is reportedly worth $25 million.

It is also claimed that Paul Kevin Jonas plans to liquidate some assets to pay off the debt. However, there is no immediate cash crunch in the family.