President Dr. Arif Alvi visited the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi on Saturday (September 15). He laid floral wreath and offered fateha.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Sindh Minister for Local Bodies Saeed Ghani and other authorities accompanied him.

Special prayers for development, prosperity and security of the country were offered on the occasion.

The President also recorded his impressions in the visitors’ book.