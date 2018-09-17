President to address joint session of Parliament today

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi will address a joint session of both the houses of the Parliament on Monday, Aaj News reported.

Joint Session of the Parliament will be held at 4:00 p.m. in federal cabinet. It is pertinent to know that this will be the first joint session since the headed by the new president.

Earlier, the session was scheduled to be held on September 13 but was postponed until September 17 due to the death of former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz.

Special passes have been issued for the session.

President has also summoned session of the Senate tomorrow at 11 am and of National Assembly at 10 am the same day.