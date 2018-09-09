President reaffirms Pakistan’s desire to improve ties with China, KSA

ISLAMABAD: Newly elected President Dr Arif Alvi has reiterated the resolve to work with China to take the bilateral relationship to new heights during his tenure.

He was talking to a high-level delegation led by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who called on him in Islamabad today.

The President underlined the significance of China in Pakistan’s Foreign Policy and looked forward to strengthening the strategic partnership in all the areas.

The Foreign Minister congratulated the President on his assumption of office and conveyed the good wishes of the Chinese leadership for the new Government.

Foreign Minister Mr. Wang Yi emphasized the significance of the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries and expressed the hope to further enhance it.

The President thanked Mr. Wang Yi for the message of goodwill from the Chinese leadership and also extended an invitation to President Xi Jinping to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Saudi Information Minister Dr. Awwad Saleh al-Awwad also called on President Dr. Arif Alvi today.

The visiting dignitary conveyed felicitations and good wishes of the Saudi leadership and their desire to work closely with the new leadership in Pakistan and to forge closer ties between the two brotherly countries.

The President underlined that there are vast opportunities for cooperation between the two fraternal countries in the fields of Information, Culture and Tourism.

He emphasized that there should be regular exchange of cultural and media delegation.

The President conveyed his best wishes and greetings for His Majesty King Salman Bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince His Royal Highness Muhammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz.