Prayers for Kulsoom Nawaz held today at Jati Umrah

Lahore: Prayers for late Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be held today at Jati Umrah, reported Aaj News.

Rasm-Kul for the former first lady will be performed after Asr till Magrib prayers under strict security.

Younger brother of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif said that only family member will attend Rasm-e-Kul.

Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardar will visit Jati Umrah today to condolence Nawaz Sharif and others on the departure of Kulsoom Nawaz.

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (R) Mohammad Safdar had been sentenced to jail by an accountability courts, they were released on parole to attend the final rites of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.