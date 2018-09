KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party leader Shehla Raza met an accident at Shahrah-e-Faisal area of the city on Friday.

According to sources, Shehla was on the way to her office when she reached Nursery bus stop a speeding car collided with her car. As a result, she sustained minor injuries.

The PPP leader was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment, where her condition was stated to be out of danger.

—PPI