Postal ballot applications to be received till 27-Sept for by-elections

Islamabad: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed September 27 as last date to receive applications for postal ballot for by-elections.

In a notification, the ECP said, “The facility is being extended to persons in government service, members of armed forces, holders of public offices and their spouses and children, physically disabled persons, and prison inmates.”

The Commission has also asked Presiding Officers, Assistant Presiding Officers, Polling Officers and Police personnel, who are assigned duties at polling stations, to apply for postal ballot by 4th of next month.