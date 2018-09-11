Pompeo assured Pakistan U.S. won’t block any request for IMF bailout: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s recent trip to Islamabad has set many things straight and re-invigorated ties.

In an interview with a foreign news agency in Islamabad on Tuesday, Fawad Chaudhry said relations between United States and Pakistan had deteriorated before the trip but after the Mike Pompeo’s visit ties between the two countries were reinvigorated.

He said Mike Pompeo assured Pakistan that Washington would not try to block any request for a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

“He assured Pakistan that…if Pakistan opted to go to IMF for any financial help, the USA will not oppose it,” Chaudhry said.

“There’s no rationale for IMF tax dollars, and associated with that American dollars that are part of the IMF funding, for those to go to bail out Chinese bondholders or China itself,” Pompeo said in July, referring to a possible Pakistan bailout.

But during last week’s visit Pompeo said he was hopeful of “a reset of relations” long strained over the war in Afghanistan.