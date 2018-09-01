Pocket watch of man died in Titanic sinking sold at auction

Web Desk: Titanic sank 106 years ago, a pocket watch was recovered from a passenger who died on the ship was auctioned for $57,500 (over Rs 70,00,000).

The pocket watch belonged to Russian immigrant, Sinai Kantor, who managed to get his wife, Miriam, to a lifeboat. He was died in icy waters after a ship hit an iceberg.

Later on his body was taken out. The pocket watch was sold by a direct descendant of Miriam and Sinai Kantor. It was sold for more than 70 lakh because it is connected to the famous tragedy.

The Titanic was said the most advanced ship of that time and it was said about it that it can never sink. However, it sunk on its very first journey. The tragedy which took over 1500 lives is one of the biggest tragedies in human history.