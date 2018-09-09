PM’s speech motivates Pakistanis to generously donate for dams

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent speech calling the expatriate Pakistanis to donate for construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams has triggered a lively debate among the overseas Pakistanis on social media showing their excitement to generously contribute in dams fund.

The social media users are also encouraging others to donate for the fund by posting on their social media walls, the proofs of their donations made for the fund.

The SBP has also announced through a circular that all issuing and acquiring banks in Pakistan will not charge any service fee on all transactions from abroad that will be made through payment cards.

Meanwhile, Under Public Sector Development Programme 2018-19,Federal government has already allocated 23.68 billion rupees for the dam.

Earlier in April this year, the Executive Committee of National Economic Council had approved the construction of Diamer Bhasha dam at an initial estimated cost of 474 billion rupees.

However, the total cumulative cost of the dam would be at least around 1400 billion rupees once power generation facilities are accounted for.

The gigantic project will have a 6.4 million acre feet live water storage capacity with installed power capacity of 4,500MW.

After completion, the project would increase national water storage capacity of up to 45 days and would enhance life span on downstream reservoirs including Tarbela Dam.

Business community also announced full support to dam construction initiative of the government to save the country from drought and water scarcity.

In a statement in Islamabad today, Senior Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Iftikhar Ali Malik termed building of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams as a timely initiative.

Pakistan Furniture Council has also announced a donation of one million rupees for Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams’ fund.

In a statement today, Chief Executive of the Council, Mian Kashif Ashfaq said they would also contribute more funds to this noble cause in coming days.