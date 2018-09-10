PM’s speech motivates Pakistanis to generously donate for dams

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser says he is donating his first salary to the Prime Minister-Chief Justice fund for construction of dams.

In a tweet message, he said we should enthusiastically participate in the dams construction campaign for the future of our children.

Asad Qaiser said the nation will have to take steps for storage of water, as it is a great divine blessing and human need, which must be valued.

DY Speaker NA donates one month salary to Dam fund

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri has donated his one month salary to the fund opened for construction of dams.

In a statement, he said the country is faced with serious water shortages and construction of dams is of paramount importance to cope with the situation.

The deputy speaker urged the people to contribute to the construction of dams.

Governor Sindh to donate his one-year salary to Dams Fund

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has announced to donate his one year salary to Dams fund.

In a statement, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that water crises is a big challenge for country and there is need to build a dam to overcome any water scarcity.

Provincial cabinet to donate one month salary to PM’s Dam Fund: CM Punjab Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and the provincial cabinet will donate one month salary to the Prime Minister’s Dam Fund.

Chairing the Punjab cabinet meeting, Sardar Usman Buzdar has said dams were need of the hour and Prime Minister Imran Khan made a popular decision and the Punjab government endorsed it.

Chief Minister said progress on the 100-day programme would be reviewed and a report on the progress would be submitted to the CM Office every week.

The 100-Day agenda includes the alleviation of poverty from the deprived areas of Punjab, promotion of tourism industry, agriculture reforms for the enhancement of production power of farmers, agriculture market, livestock reforms and national water policy.

PR to provide Rs.100 mln annually for Dam fund: Sheikh Rasheed

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has reaffirmed his commitment to bring down deficit of Railways to nil within one year.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore on Saturday, he said it has been decided to remove ghost contractual employees in Pakistan Railways to lessen financial burden.

Later, talking to media in the Railways Headquarters, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said Pakistan Railways will provide hundred million rupees annually for Dam fund.

PFC announces a donation of one million rupees for Dam fund

Pakistan Furniture Council has announced a donation of one million rupees for Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams’ fund.

In a statement today, Chief Executive of the Council, Mian Kashif Ashfaq said they would also contribute more funds to this noble cause in coming days.

PM’s speech motivates expat Pakistanis to generously donate for dams

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent speech calling the expatriate Pakistanis to donate for construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams has triggered a lively debate among the overseas Pakistanis on social media showing their excitement to generously contribute in dams fund.

The social media users are also encouraging others to donate for the fund by posting on their social media walls, the proofs of their donations made for the fund.

The SBP has also announced through a circular that all issuing and acquiring banks in Pakistan will not charge any service fee on all transactions from abroad that will be made through payment cards.

Meanwhile, Under Public Sector Development Programme 2018-19,Federal government has already allocated 23.68 billion rupees for the dam.

Earlier in April this year, the Executive Committee of National Economic Council had approved the construction of Diamer Bhasha dam at an initial estimated cost of 474 billion rupees.

However, the total cumulative cost of the dam would be at least around 1400 billion rupees once power generation facilities are accounted for.

The gigantic project will have a 6.4 million acre feet live water storage capacity with installed power capacity of 4,500MW.

After completion, the project would increase national water storage capacity of up to 45 days and would enhance life span on downstream reservoirs including Tarbela Dam.

Business community also announced full support to dam construction initiative of the government to save the country from drought and water scarcity.

In a statement in Islamabad today, Senior Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Iftikhar Ali Malik termed building of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams as a timely initiative.

