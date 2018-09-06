PML-N submits resolution in PA against hike in gas price

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz’s provincial legislator Tahir Jamir on Thursday tabled a resolution in Punjab Assembly against hike in gas prices.

The resolution urges federal government to withdraw the hike.

The resolution states that hike in gas price have landed industrialists in trouble with country already battling with plummeting exports.

The resolution states 50pc of country’s industry have already relocated itself abroad. Tahir warned government of increase in unemployment if it maintained the hike.— NNI