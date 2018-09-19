PML-N committed to fight judicial war in all cases: Hamza

LAHORE: PML (N) leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has said that the party is committed to fight judicial war in all the cases against Party leadership and will emerge successful.

Talking to the media in Lahore on Wednesday, he said that Nawaz Sharif fought the cases against him with courage and patience.

Hamza Shahbaz expressed regret that Nawaz Sharif could not look after his wife in her last days.

Hamza Shahbaz said that the consultation is underway amongst party leaders and a meeting of its working committee will be held soon to decide future line of action.