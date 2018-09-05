PM, US State Secretary discuss bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD: US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo along with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph Dunford called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua were also present in the meeting.

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo also called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.

The meeting was held in a pleasant environment in which they discussed issues of mutual interest.

They discussed diplomatic and military to military relationship and enhance bilateral cooperation.