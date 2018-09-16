PM urges to donate in dam fund for future generations

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged people of Pakistan to donate generously in the dam fund for the sake of future generations.

Addressing a fund-raising event in Karachi on Sunday evening, he said it is very unfortunate that political governments of the past preferred expensive electricity through imported fuel over affordable hydel power.

He said the past governments increased debt burden on Pakistan’s economy and that is why we are unable to fund a dam with public funds. Hence, the entire nation needs to mobilize for construction of dams.

Imran Khan said China has 84,000 dams, India 5, 000, while Pakistan has only two large dams.

He said we will have to construct dams to store water for agriculture, electricity, and drinking purposes.

The Prime Minister said every task can be met when a nation launches cohesive and unified efforts for the purpose.

He said we need to raise 30 billion rupees annually and we will hopefully collect the required funds in five or seven years for construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

He thanked the Chief Justice of Pakistan for initiating the campaign for raising funds for construction of dams to protect future of the coming generations.