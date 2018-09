ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive Lahore on Sunday on a day-long visit.

During his stay, the prime minister will hold a meeting with Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. The members of the provincial cabinet will also call on the prime minister, PTI central media department said in a press release.

Besides, the prime minister is scheduled to meet members of the provincial assembly and the leaders of local chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.—APP