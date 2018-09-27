PM to launch ‘5m Housing project’ next month

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally launch the ‘Five Million Housing Project’ during first half of October.

The announcement to launch the project along with registration process was made during a meeting of the Task Force on Housing with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

“The premier has already decided to take ownership of this demand-driven initiative that would not only fulfill PTI’s promise of provision of five million houses to the homeless but would also create huge economic activities and job opportunities for the youth,” says a statement issued after the meeting.

The task force apprised the PM about the progress made so far in formulating a comprehensive plan for planning, execution and monitoring of the ‘Five Million Housing Project’ for the low income groups as well as regularization of Katchi Abadis (slums).

The PM was informed that a comprehensive housing policy framework with a holistic approach and multifaceted initiatives was being developed to create a conducive environment and offering one-window solution to the local as well as foreign investors.

The PM was told that an apex body would be created for the purpose to ensure seamless execution of the project.

The meeting was attended by Housing Minister for Punjab Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Mr. Najeeb Haroon, MNA, Lt. Gen Moazzam Ajaz, Quarter-Master General (QMG), Maj General Naveed Safdar, Director General Army Lands, Dr. Imran Zeb Khan, Secretary Housing, Mr. Arshad Dad, Mr. Yaqoob Tahir Izhar, Mr. Ali Zafar, Mr. Zaigham Mahmood Rizvi, Mr. Saleem Ranjha of Akhuwwat Foundation and others.

Lt. Gen Moazzam Ajaz, Quarter-Master General, made a detailed presentation on Army’s experience in catering to housing needs of its personnel.

He also offered Army’s expertise and assistance in implementing the 05 million housing project. The Prime Minister said that besides utilizing expertise of both the public and the private sector, successful financial models including that of Akhuwwat would be replicated to ensure success and affordability.

The PM directed the Task Force to expedite finalization of the plan including the legislative framework for its consideration by the provincial and the federal government.—INP