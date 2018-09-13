PM Khan lauds unprecedented achievements of ISI

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government and people of Pakistan firmly stand behind their armed forces and intelligence agencies and greatly acknowledge the unprecedented achievements of these institutions.

Speaking during his visit to ISI headquarters in Islamabad on Wednesday, he lauded contributions of ISI towards national security especially in the ongoing Counter Terrorism effort.

He said ISI is our first line of defence and stands out as best intelligence agency of the world.

The Prime Minister was briefed in details on various strategic intelligence and national security matters at the premier Agency.

Cabinet ministers also accompanied the Prime Minister.

Earlier, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar received PM on arrival.