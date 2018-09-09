PM Khan directs ministers to ‘update masses’ about uplift projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday directed party leaders to ‘update masses’ about uplift and positive projects of the federal govt and let people benefit from the same.

Sources privy to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stated PM Khan chaired a high-level party’s huddle at his residence in Bani Gala. Finance minister Asad Umar, Naeemul Haque, Ali Zaidi and other high-profile leaders were also present in the meeting.

Finance minister gave in-depth briefing to PM over country’s economic situation and financial challenges. The allotment of tickets for upcoming by-polls was also discussed in the meeting.—NNI