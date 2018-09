A meeting of the council of common interests with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair is in progress in Islamabad.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan are in attendance.

A seven-point agenda will be discussed in the meeting. The meeting will also include the summaries to launch a countrywide cleanliness drive.