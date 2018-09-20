PM Khan chairs consultation meeting at Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is chairing a consultation meeting at his residence in Bani Gala

According to details, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, Finance Minister Asad Umer, Adviser to PM Naeemul Haque and former law minister Babar Awan are present in the meeting.

As per the sources, the Prime Minister’s visit of Saudi Arabia and current political scenario are being deliberated upon during the meeting.

The legal aspects of corruption cases against Sharif family will also be the part of discussion, sources informed.

Earlier today, PM Khan along with Pakistani delegation returned from his official visit of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

During the visit, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, reaffirming their intention to stand by each other at all times, expressed their desire to further enhance and diversify bilateral cooperation and to continue close coordination on issues of mutual interest.

After completing a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Imran Khan with his entourage reached the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

The prime minister was received upon arrival by Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE armed forces Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

They discussed a range of bilateral issues and expressed satisfaction on the mutual cooperation. The two sides also expressed satisfaction that both countries have similarity of views on regional and global issues.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Fawad Hussain and Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood were accompanying the prime minister. —NNI