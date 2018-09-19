PM in Saudi Arabia to hold talks with King Salman, Crown Prince

Prime Minister Imran Khan who is in Saudi Arabia on a two day visit will hold talks with King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman today on Wednesday.

According to a press statement released by the Pakistani Embassy in Riyadh, Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to discuss many important bilateral, regional and international issues with the Saudi leadership.

The Saudi King will also host a State banquet for the Prime Minister at the Royal Court.

Prime Minister Imran Khan alongwith his delegation performed Umrah in Makkah-tul-Mukarama last night.

On his arrival in Haram-e-Makki, Door of Khanaa Kaaba was specially opened for the Prime Minister.

He offered Nawafil there and prayed for the peace and stability of Muslim Ummah and Pakistan.

Earlier, soon after his arrival at Madina Munawara, the Prime Minister paid respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) and offered Magrib prayers and Nawafil at Riaz-ul-Jannah.

The doors of Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) were specially opened for the Prime Minister and his delegation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Saudi Arabia on the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood are accompanying the Prime Minister.