PM in Madina Munawwara on 1st visit to Saudi Arabia

MADINA, Saudi Arabia: Prime Minister arrived in Madina Munawwara this evening on his first official visit to Saudi Arabia for talks with the Kingdom’s leadership on bilateral cooperation.

Governor Madina-tul-Munawwara Prince Faisal Bin Salman received the Prime Minister on the airport.

The Prime Minister will pay his respects at Roza-e-Rasool and perform Umra.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will call on King Salman bin Abdulaziz and hold a bilateral meeting with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

The Saudi King will also host a State banquet for the Prime Minister at the Royal Court.

According to a press statement released by the Pakistani Embassy in Riyadh, Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to discuss many important bilateral, regional and international issues with the Saudi leadership.

Matters related to welfare of the Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia and ways to enhance people to people contacts are also likely to come up for the discussions.

The Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation Dr. Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen will also call on the Prime Minister.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhdary and Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood are accompanying the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Saudi Information Minister, Faheem Bin Hamid Al- Hamid said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia will prove a milestone for relations between the two countries.

Talking to PTV on Tuesday, he said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have same stance on host of international issues, including Afghanistan and both the countries want peace in Afghanistan.

Faheem Bin Hamid said Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices in war on terror.

He said both the countries have been enjoying brotherly and historical relations.

The Saudi Advisor emphasized the need to enhance political and economic relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He said the relations between the two countries will be further strengthened in days to come.