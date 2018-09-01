PM Imran to fulfil all promises, says Arif Alvi

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate for presidential election Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would fulfill all promises made with the people.

A breakfast was hosted in the honour of Alvi by the nominated Punjab Governor Chadhury Muhammad Sarwar at a local hotel here.

Talking to the media after the breakfast, Alvi said many departments in the country needed proper attention.

“If I will be elected as president I will be the president of the whole country not of any specific province”.—APP