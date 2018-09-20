PM Imran to chair CCI meeting on 24th Sept

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) on Sep 24.
The CCI meeting scheduled to take place at PM Office and will be attended by the chief ministers of all the four provinces. The meeting will take up a seven-point agenda, which includes summaries with regard to import of liquefied natural gas (LNG), launching a countrywide cleanliness drive, and setting up a task force for streamlining regulatory functions.
The Petroleum, Exploration and Production Policy 2012 as well as matters pertaining to workers welfare fund, and Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) will also come under discussion during the meeting.—INP