PM Imran, Saudi Prince discuss trade, investment

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan met Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman and discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest.

Trade, investment and economic ties also came under discussion in the meeting of PM Imran Khan with Saudi Crown Prince, state media reported.

Saudi Prince congratulated Imran Khan on assuming office of the Prime Minister.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry were also presented in the meeting.

Earlier, Khan held meeting with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, trade, investment and economic ties.

PM Imran Khan was presented guard of honour upon his arrival at King’s Palace.

PM Imran Khan, who is on two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, also performed Umrah early on Wednesday.

The doors of Holy Kaaba (Baitullah) were also opened for Imran Khan, and was bestowed with the opportunity of going inside. He prayed for Pakistan and the Muslim world there.