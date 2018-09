Lahore: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Lahore today.

The Prime Minister will meet Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar during his visit.

According to the press release of Central media department of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the members of the provincial assembly and provincial cabinet will also call on the Prime Minister.

Besides, Prime Minister Imran Khan is also scheduled to meet leaders of local chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.