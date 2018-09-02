PM Imran Khan to launch ’10 billion tree Tsunami’

Haripur: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally launch the “10 Billion Tree Tsunami” by planting a sapling in District Haripur today.
One point five Million saplings will be planted today in major cities of Pakistan. Government Departments, Military forces, NGOs, Students and a large number of citizens are participating in today’s plantation drive.
Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad says Climate Change is one of the main issues that Prime Minister Imran’s government aims to tackle through initiatives like tree plantation.