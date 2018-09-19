PM Imran Khan, Saudi King discuss bilateral, economic ties

RIYADH: Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz in Saudi Arabia this afternoon.

Matters pertaining to mutual interest, bilateral relations, trade, investment and economic ties came under discussion during the meeting.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Daud and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Hasham bin Saddique were also present in the meeting.

Earlier on arrival in the palace of Saudi King, the Prime Minister was presented guard of honour.

On the occasion, tunes of national anthems of the two countries were played.