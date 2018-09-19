PM Imran assures to solve problems of overseas Pakistanis

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan assured that the government would take all necessary steps to address the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

Addressing a gathering of the Pakistani community during an official visit to Saudi Arabia, the prime minister that overseas Pakistanis are important and they will make efforts to address their reservations.

He said that the government has initiated a project to construct five million cost-effective homes, and will seek investment from overseas Pakistanis in the project.

Furthermore, a special desk will set up to facilitate overseas Pakistanis, while the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis is also being made functional.

“Corruption and lack of good governance destroyed institutions. Reforming institutions is among the top priorities of the government,” he said.

He added that action is being taken against the ‘corrupt mafia’ and state lands worth more then Rs300 billion are being freed from encroachers and land grabbers.

“The development and progress of a nation is dependent on the stability of its institutions,” he added.

Stressing the importance of education in the rise of nation, PM Imran said that universities will be set up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Hazara region.

“The importance of Pak-Saudi relations cannot be undermined. The importance of overseas Pakistanis cannot be undermine as well,” he said.

He reiterated that the government is focusing on good governance.—NNI