PM Imran approves project for utilization of flood waters

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved a proposed project named “Re-Charge Pakistan” for better management and utilization of flood waters to restore and re-charge the groundwater.

The PM approved the project while chairing a briefing on functions of Ministry of Climate Change at Prime Minister’s Office. Various measures to tackle air, water and plastic waste pollution were identified the briefing.

The PM said that tackling climate issues was a priority area for the government. He said that ‘Pakistan Cleanliness Movement’ would be launched next month, with active involvement of the provincial governments and all segments of society, to undertake a comprehensive cleanliness drive across the country and to raise awareness among the masses.

He directed ministry of climate change to play a proactive role in the cleanliness drive.

The premier also emphasized upon the need for greater coordination between the ministry and provincial governments on nationally defined priorities.

Malik Amin Aslam Khan briefed the PM about the mandate of the ministry and various initiatives being taken to address issues relating to climate change including mitigation, adaptation and the steps being taken to check air, water and plastic waste pollution.

The PM was informed that besides implementation of 10 billion Tree Tsunami project, promotion of renewable energy was also being focused as a part of mitigation strategy to tackle climate issues.

The adviser said that 50 Early warning systems and 408 river discharge gauges / sensors were planned to be installed under Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) project in Gilgit-Baltistan and five districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as part of the adaptation strategy.

The PM was informed that besides developing Eco-Tourism policy, efforts are afoot to finalize National Wildlife Policy.—NNI